DRIVEN

DRIVEN logo design auto identity brand oregon portland ribbon badge flag vintage retro
This was a super fun project to work on. This logo is for a brand new co-workspace near downtown Portland, Oregon right on the Willamette River. It's being built inside an old auto shop, thus the hot rod theme for the logo/brand. It will be opening around the first of the year and it's going to be a truly one of a kind space with tons of cool stuff included and to do inside/out—in addition to working :)

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
