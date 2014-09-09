Karli Ingersoll

another unused iteration...

Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Hire Me
  • Save
another unused iteration... script lettering custom lettering logotype logo identity branding restaurant
Download color palette

Oh, there's more where that came from...

Beaf97ed6b9aa124eb6d4829f40dace7
Rebound of
unused logo iteration
By Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
Hire Me

More by Karli Ingersoll

View profile
    • Like