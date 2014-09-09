Rehana Khan

Disney's Gnometown: Honey Shoppe

Gnome Honey Shoppe done in vector/ Illustrator for Disney's Gnometown facebook game! These were buildable "buildings" with requirements for the gnome/player to find in order to build the final building

Digitally sketched in photoshop and vectored in Illustrator

