Rafe Goldberg

Proposal Title Page

Rafe Goldberg
Rafe Goldberg
Hire Me
  • Save
Proposal Title Page logo overlay multiply blend mode proposal identity
Download color palette

Cover of a proposal I put together for a web redesign project. More to come!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Rafe Goldberg
Rafe Goldberg
code + pixels
Hire Me

More by Rafe Goldberg

View profile
    • Like