Tomasz Bijaczyk

Redsky Starter

Tomasz Bijaczyk
Tomasz Bijaczyk
  • Save
Redsky Starter debut simple flat logo website branding
Download color palette

Redsky Starter is IT incubator created by company that hires me (Red Sky).

The task was simple - create a new brand and simple single page website loosely corelating to current company logo and color scheme

Full version on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19428799/Red-Sky-Starter

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Tomasz Bijaczyk
Tomasz Bijaczyk

More by Tomasz Bijaczyk

View profile
    • Like