Lopo - free to play low poly arcade

Lopo - free to play low poly arcade low poly faceted polygon game arcade ios android car landscape screen
Welcome screen for an arcade we are working on - stay tuned, it's free to play! Full story here https://www.behance.net/gallery/19644205/LOPO-low-poly-free-to-play-arcade

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
