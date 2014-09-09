Cameron Purchase

Introductory profile concept

Cameron Purchase
Cameron Purchase
  • Save
Introductory profile concept profile skills colorful simple ui design
Download color palette

I've seen some slowing in my workload lately, so I decided to spend some time building a couple of small web prototypes. Here is the first of hopefully many, a simple introductory profile concept. The colors seem a bit wild on this GIF but on the live version its a bit more subtle.

See the live demo here: http://cssdeck.com/labs/full/gialnps5

Let me know what you think. =)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Cameron Purchase
Cameron Purchase

More by Cameron Purchase

View profile
    • Like