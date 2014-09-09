Zach Graham

Birthday Love

Birthday Love
Today is my wife's birthday. To commemorate the occasion, I made her a little card that had me travel way outside of my stylistic comfort zone. First time ever making something 100% on a Wacom.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
