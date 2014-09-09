Martial Codex Rollover

Focus Lab was recently tasked with adding some life to the website for Martial Codex. I had the privilege of developing out some rollover states for icons used as callouts for certain features. You can check out some additional rollovers that I worked on here: http://codepen.io/andyfought/pen/mvJdq

I want to be sure to give credit to @Sam Stratton for the awesome branding work that I get to play with and @Bill S Kenney for the direction.