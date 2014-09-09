observant nomad

ever ours : progress

logo branding mark circle floral business
one of many options that was created for a floral design + event planning client. love playing with a modern take on femininity.

see more on my blog: http://wp.me/p2eu6n-1oq

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
