iPhone 6 Backgrounds

iPhone 6 Backgrounds
A special set of wallpapers derived from corrupt monitor color settings, without any post processing.
Corrupt rendering in Photoshop has generated random colorful pattern.

Idea & Design: Spektrum 44
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
