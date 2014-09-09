Adam Menzies

Interstellar Chicken Shop

Adam Menzies
Adam Menzies
  • Save
Interstellar Chicken Shop illustration character sci-fi cartoon
Download color palette

This is a snippet of a personal piece of work i recently created, it's a mixture of two final projects i did when i was at university.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Adam Menzies
Adam Menzies

More by Adam Menzies

View profile
    • Like