Dalibor Momcilovic

Friends Ice Cream

Dalibor Momcilovic
Dalibor Momcilovic
  • Save
Friends Ice Cream lettering custom hand-drawn typography logotype ice cream
Download color palette

Very nice project I've finalized recently. Lettering logo design for Belgrade based "Friends - Ice cream". :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Dalibor Momcilovic
Dalibor Momcilovic

More by Dalibor Momcilovic

View profile
    • Like