stav lerer

Stratum-3d printed chocolates

stav lerer
stav lerer
  • Save
Stratum-3d printed chocolates pink stratum luxury printers chocolate 3d geology store app graphic design
Download color palette

stratum is a luxury, innovative, 3d praline printed shop, which you can choose from different flavours. the pralines are made of 5 layers of chocolate.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
stav lerer
stav lerer

More by stav lerer

View profile
    • Like