Techandall Ipad Lumia Mockup L1

For our newest addition, we present the iPad and Lumia mock ups, you can change the background, and hands positions, and of course you can edit the device screen via smart layer. Grab the PSD from the link below and be sure to preview the high definition thumbnails.

Download PSD: http://www.techandall.com/ipad-and-lumia-mockup/

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
