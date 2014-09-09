Jake Taylor

If #2 pencils are so popular...

coth highlands mcbeardish animation motion graphics flat cartoon cel animation
Then why are they still #2?

A quick gif from the Opener for the You Asked For It series.

Watch the full video here: https://vimeo.com/105596617

