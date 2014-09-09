Jake Taylor

Are eyebrows considered facial hair?

Jake Taylor
Jake Taylor
  • Save
Are eyebrows considered facial hair? coth highlands mcbeardish animation motion graphics flat cartoon cel animation
Download color palette

A quick gif from the Opener for the You Asked For It series.

Watch the full video here: https://vimeo.com/105596617

Jake Taylor
Jake Taylor

More by Jake Taylor

View profile
    • Like