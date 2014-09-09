Rubayath Rahman

Workstation Coffee Cup Mockup

Workstation Coffee Cup Mockup psd freebies mockup downloads
Another cool way to show your logo within photo-realistic background. The PSD includes smart layer allowing you to easily drop in your own logo. You can download the PSD from link below, and a major thank you to Unsplash for the photo.

You can download the PSD for free: http://www.techandall.com/workstation-cup-logo-mockup/

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
