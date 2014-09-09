Magnifique Is Back!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am honored and excited to present to you, the new and improved Magnifique.
Originally conceived during a project for Herb Lester. Magnifique, is inspired by French and Italian cafe lettering from the early 1900's. The new additions include 4 weights and a wide range of new characters to bring your designs to life.
These new features make it easier than ever to create elegant designs. A key feature being the ability to layer each character with a drop shadow for a stunning effect. While each weight works brilliantly on its own, having the ability to layer and stylize the font gives you even greater creative control.
See and learn more here: http://yourjustlucky.com/magnifique-font