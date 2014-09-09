Magnifique Is Back!

I am honored and excited to present to you, the new and improved Magnifique.

Originally conceived during a project for Herb Lester. Magnifique, is inspired by French and Italian cafe lettering from the early 1900's. The new additions include 4 weights and a wide range of new characters to bring your designs to life.

These new features make it easier than ever to create elegant designs. A key feature being the ability to layer each character with a drop shadow for a stunning effect. While each weight works brilliantly on its own, having the ability to layer and stylize the font gives you even greater creative control.

See and learn more here: http://yourjustlucky.com/magnifique-font