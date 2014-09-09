Karsten Rowe

Nutshell UI design

Karsten Rowe
Karsten Rowe
  • Save
Nutshell UI design ui popover notifications
Download color palette

In-app notifications mockup for @Nutshell Inc.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Karsten Rowe
Karsten Rowe

More by Karsten Rowe

View profile
    • Like