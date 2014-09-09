Edgar Regalado

Hard Time

Hard Time
Ruckus turns 5 this year! Celebratory tee which includes a skeleton doing hard time symbolizing the struggle and becoming a prisoner to what you love. The 5 bars represent the amount of years dedicated to the brand.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
