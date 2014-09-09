Nikita Prokhorov

Happy birthday...

Happy birthday... typography type lettering hand lettering ambigram russian birthday
...to one of my favorite Russian authors. 2x for all of the details.

Disclaimer: the background image isn't mine.

Stupidity
Rebound of
Another Ambigram
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
