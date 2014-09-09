Emil Rune Møller

Team profile & dashboard on epocu

Team profile & dashboard on epocu
This is a screenshot from a new version of epocu.com i'm currently working on.

Full resolution - http://goo.gl/l2l2wu

epocu is a social crowdsharing platform for supporting indie games, not with money, but by sharing their games on social media, and help them getting the game out.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
