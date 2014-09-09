Dante Terzigni Jr.

ADWEEK

Dante Terzigni Jr.
Dante Terzigni Jr.
  • Save
ADWEEK editorial illustration technology mobile smartphone
Download color palette

The future of mobile advertising.

http://www.danteterzigni.com/#/adweek1/

Check out the article here:

http://www.adweek.com/brandshare/i-have-seen-future-advertising-159921

Art Director: Carrie Gee

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Dante Terzigni Jr.
Dante Terzigni Jr.

More by Dante Terzigni Jr.

View profile
    • Like