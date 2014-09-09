Alexander Pankratov

Affordable spinners

Affordable spinners
That's just "C" in "monospace" with a bit of CSS "animate".

http://jsfiddle.net/cj2wezuf/ - here's live version

http://jsfiddle.net/xxuj7e8x/ - another one

http://jsfiddle.net/xq13p1nz/ - and another

... you get the idea :)

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
