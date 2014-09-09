OK Studio

Hells Yes

OK Studio
OK Studio
  • Save
Hells Yes custom type monster type good times
Download color palette

Working on some monster type for my lady and I's wedding invites.
I can draw this stuff all day every day and I can be happy.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
OK Studio
OK Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by OK Studio

View profile
    • Like