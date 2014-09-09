Miguel Mendes 🚀

Tradiio Wearable

Tradiio Wearable watch mockup tradiio invest music
First approach to wearable. Push down to invest!

Thanks to @Alexander Obenauer : https://dribbble.com/shots/1470589-Android-Wear-PSD-Template

