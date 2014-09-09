Adam Claeys

Cornwall Bakery

Adam Claeys
Adam Claeys
  • Save
Cornwall Bakery identity logo branding icon cornwall nautical gold navy flag boating sailing
Download color palette

Identity for a new bakery opening in Grosse Pointe, MI. The strategy for the brand was to honor the owner's Cornish heritage, and to fit in to Grosse Pointe's upscale nautical culture.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Adam Claeys
Adam Claeys
Hi. I'm a multidisciplinary designer from Michigan.

More by Adam Claeys

View profile
    • Like