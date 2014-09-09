James Lafuente

BANKS

James Lafuente
James Lafuente
  • Save
BANKS hand drawn lettering typography vintage type banks
Download color palette

BANKS debut album Goddess came out today and it's pretty great.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
James Lafuente
James Lafuente
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by James Lafuente

View profile
    • Like