Maja Molière

The Myanmar Project

Maja Molière
Maja Molière
  • Save
The Myanmar Project layout flyer print design font miller clean classic
Download color palette

Mock-up back of a set of flyers I designed for Dutch photographer Jeroen de Bakker about his fascinating Myanmar project. Being printed at the moment. Can't wait to see the results.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Maja Molière
Maja Molière

More by Maja Molière

View profile
    • Like