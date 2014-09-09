Resoluut

Dutch Politics Iconset

Resoluut
Resoluut
  • Save
Dutch Politics Iconset resoluut dutch design politics
Download color palette

A illustrative iconset based on the dutch politics. The illustrations are part of an App which should narrow the gap between politicians and young people.

We absolutely love them But what do you think?

Oh and by the way all of the icons are designed by our graphic talent Laura Henneke.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Resoluut
Resoluut
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Resoluut

View profile
    • Like