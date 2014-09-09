Android App Swipe-For-More

Brendon Patubo

Experimenting with gestures to provide a user with more options, like Watch Later and sharing features, by swiping a content tile to the left. Imagined for Android.

See it animated on Vimeo here: http://vimeo.com/105611381

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
