James Finley

Gunstick ’n’ Plunger

James Finley
James Finley
  • Save
Gunstick ’n’ Plunger dalek baby hello kitty doctor who
Download color palette

Got the manipulator arm and gunstick added last night. Almost ready to get this printed.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
James Finley
James Finley
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by James Finley

View profile
    • Like