Dress Code

Dress Code gif animation line illustration loop
The awesome team at Dress Code brought life the piece I drew for them.

Animation by Josh Parker, Ian Sigmon and Evan Anthony.

http://chrisrushing.tumblr.com/post/97019818167/had-a-lot-of-fun-drawing-this-even-more-awesome

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
