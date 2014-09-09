Ian Barnard

Do Hard Things

Do Hard Things hand lettering lettering typography type calligraphy pen ink sharpie marker brush
Don't settle for easy and mediocre. Do things that push and challenge you.

I've signed up for a sign painting course. I'll know it will be hard as I'm not very good at painting, but I'm sure it will push my lettering to a new level.

