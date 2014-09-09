Ronald Vermeijs

Batman vs Superman

Ronald Vermeijs
Ronald Vermeijs
  • Save
Batman vs Superman poster illustration super superhero batman superman type
Download color palette

Who would win? With the upcoming film I would like to ask what you guys think will happen. Will Batman be flattened or does he have some Kryponite up his sleeve?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Ronald Vermeijs
Ronald Vermeijs

More by Ronald Vermeijs

View profile
    • Like