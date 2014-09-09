Bryn Person

Bobby Mckee Album Proof album art design indian vintage illustrator photoshop nashville
Album art I've been working on for Bobby McKee a local Nashville artist, He has a custom guitar with a hundred year old metal plate of a Indian head that I recreated. After little research It was from an Insurance co. It made a cool element for the album.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
