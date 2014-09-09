Zan Ilic

RealTimeToe: Landing Page

RealTimeToe: Landing Page ios app flat clean minimalistic minimal color ios game landing page app page
Just published the landing page for my first ever iOS game. A real time version of Tic Tac Toe.

http://realtimetoe.com/

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
