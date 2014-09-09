Maximilian Hennebach

Maxlabs Redesign 2014: Services

Maxlabs Redesign 2014: Services web blue green button icon icons typography logo services design ios iphone
Here's the second shot of the new Maxlabs website. This time: The service area.

Hope you like it!

http://maxlabs.de

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
