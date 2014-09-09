Blake Ink
HubSpot

State of Inbound Cover

Blake Ink
HubSpot
Blake Ink for HubSpot
  • Save
State of Inbound Cover cover ebook inbound marketing hubspot report snacks
Download color palette

Worked on this report with @Anna Faber-Hammond. Here's the cover by which you should judge this ebook.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
HubSpot
HubSpot
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by HubSpot

View profile
    • Like