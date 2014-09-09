James Kuty

A11Fl - Michigan Panthers

A11Fl - Michigan Panthers
This was the winner for the A11FL Michigan Panthers team brand. Really tried to keep the traditions of the past while invigorating some new life into the old USFL brand.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
