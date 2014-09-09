Adam Rozmus

Stats - admin panel

Adam Rozmus
Adam Rozmus
Hire Me
  • Save
Stats - admin panel ui flat panel app clean web admin page statistics stats circle
Download color palette

UI work for admin panel of web app.
Done for http://muffi.pl

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Adam Rozmus
Adam Rozmus
Product Designer at Contractbook
Hire Me

More by Adam Rozmus

View profile
    • Like