Vision Academy Identity Pitch

This is a logo I pitched as part of a sports-geared ID project for the Vision Riverside Academy here in Indianapolis. VA is a new Charter school, and through work we were given the opportunity to brand this up and coming school. This was my idea that I pitched, using a front facing blue heron (their previously decided-on school animal) and a large V, standing strong and representing Vision Academy.

