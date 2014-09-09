Daria Tokranova

Quick doodles for Catsu

Quick doodles for Catsu comics sketch drawing cat crazy lady catsu neko moleskine doodle
Doodling for future CatsuTheCat.com projects and upcoming printed goodies :)

A little reminder — our shop will go in vacation mode starting Caturday and till the end of September. If you wanted to make an order during this month, might want to hurry up :3

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
