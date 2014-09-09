Maxime Isabelle

Remember Felix

Maxime Isabelle
Maxime Isabelle
illustration photoshop sketch draw watercolors
Illustration I created for the opening of a TV show tribute to Felix Leclerc, a famous poet and singer from Quebec. But unfortunately, the illustrative concept has been set aside.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Maxime Isabelle
Maxime Isabelle

