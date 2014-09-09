Julian Strayhorn II

Piedmont Park Skyline

Piedmont Park Skyline playoff atlanta meetup illustration vector
I heart Piedmont Park and I always wanted to capture that skyline, but you have to be in the right spot.

Rebound of
Atlanta Meetup 1-Hour Playoffs
By Zen Lara
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
