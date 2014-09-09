Brian Steely

Thunder Mountain

Brian Steely
Brian Steely
Thunder Mountain illustration sedona mountain monoline
Working on a drawing of Thunder Mountain in Sedona – might one day become a wine label. More to come soon …

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Brian Steely
Brian Steely
