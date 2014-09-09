Pin-Bo Tsai
EverTrue

Content Type Icon

Pin-Bo Tsai
EverTrue
Pin-Bo Tsai for EverTrue
  • Save
Content Type Icon icons illustration vector flat video document ebook webinar desktop trophy pdf infographic
Download color palette

Some icons created for various content types on our new website.

EverTrue
EverTrue
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by EverTrue

View profile
    • Like