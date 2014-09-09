Soham Majumder

TrueFacet Logo

Soham Majumder
Soham Majumder
  • Save
TrueFacet Logo logo truefacet luxury marketplace jewellery watches handbags ecommerce gradient typography
Download color palette

Recently helped a friend w/ a logo for their brand.
TrueFacet is a luxury marketplace where people can shop and sell with confidence. The core value is authenticity and best price guaranteed. The brand focuses on 3 categories: jewellery, watches, and handbags.

Soham Majumder
Soham Majumder

More by Soham Majumder

View profile
    • Like