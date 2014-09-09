Baxter Orr

Groucho Marx

Baxter Orr
Baxter Orr
  • Save
Groucho Marx groucho marx politics democrat republican
Download color palette

Here is a illustration I did for a political mailer. Those of you in Austin, TX might be seeing it around!

Full Version Here: http://mrthankful.com/post/97050384016/i-am-thankful-for-groucho-marx

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Baxter Orr
Baxter Orr

More by Baxter Orr

View profile
    • Like